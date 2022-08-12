Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:HGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.31.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.59. 2,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,274. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.95. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:HGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $672,396.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,020.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $672,396.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,020.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,609 in the last 90 days. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

