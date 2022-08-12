Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.31.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.59. 2,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,274. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.95. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $672,396.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,020.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $672,396.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,020.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,609 in the last 90 days. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.