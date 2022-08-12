Hydro (HYDRO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,229.00

Hydro (HYDRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Hydro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $344,410.81 and $5,229.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hydro has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,903.06 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003842 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002139 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00037353 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00127363 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00069504 BTC.
Hydro Profile
Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Hydro Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.