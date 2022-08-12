Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) CEO William Douglas Toler Acquires 25,000 Shares

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) CEO William Douglas Toler bought 25,000 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $93,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,583.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HYFM traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,215. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $172.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $111.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.58 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. Research analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 2,054.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

