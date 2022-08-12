HyperAlloy 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.00 (ALLOY)

HyperAlloy (ALLOY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One HyperAlloy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperAlloy has a market capitalization of $9,186.77 and approximately $7.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperAlloy has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014753 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00038891 BTC.
HyperAlloy Profile
HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 coins. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @HyperJumpBSC.
HyperAlloy Coin Trading
