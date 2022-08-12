Hyperion Price Tops $0.31 (HYN)

Hyperion (HYN) traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyperion has a market cap of $62.19 million and approximately $45.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space.

Hyperion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

