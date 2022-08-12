IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,901 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.26% of IAA worth $13,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of IAA by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,420,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,218 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of IAA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,790,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,108,000 after purchasing an additional 125,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in IAA by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,399,000 after acquiring an additional 192,369 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in IAA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,138,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,059,000 after acquiring an additional 66,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in IAA by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,031,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,087,000 after acquiring an additional 352,537 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on IAA. Guggenheim raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of IAA opened at $36.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.58. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $61.17.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $520.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.48 million. IAA had a return on equity of 88.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

