IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut IAMGOLD from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James cut IAMGOLD from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut IAMGOLD from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $2.91.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of IAG opened at $1.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $689.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67, a PEG ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

About IAMGOLD

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $31,851,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,154,548 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in IAMGOLD by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 417,338 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 27,434 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 55,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

