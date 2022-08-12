Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

ICHR has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of ICHR stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.88. 194,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,483. Ichor has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $969.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $329.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.14 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Ichor’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at $442,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after acquiring an additional 99,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ichor by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ichor by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 795,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,662,000 after purchasing an additional 185,625 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 674,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,034,000 after buying an additional 115,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ichor by 10.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 672,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

