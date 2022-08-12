Idle (IDLE) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.30 Million

Idle (IDLE) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar. Idle has a market cap of $3.30 million and $7,224.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00002235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001570 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015211 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Idle Profile
Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,229,495 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com.
Idle Coin Trading
