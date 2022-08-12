IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) COO Buys $32,500.00 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) COO Matthew J. Simmes bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:IESC traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.15. The company had a trading volume of 27,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,384. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.30. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Several research firms have issued reports on IESC. TheStreet cut shares of IES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
