IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) COO Buys $32,500.00 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) COO Matthew J. Simmes bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

IES Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.15. The company had a trading volume of 27,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,384. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.30. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IESC. TheStreet cut shares of IES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

About IES

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IES by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 45,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IES by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 63,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in shares of IES during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of IES during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IES by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 59,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

