Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-$9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.32 billion-$15.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.80 billion.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $213.17. The stock had a trading volume of 649,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,733. The company has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

