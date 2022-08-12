Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Announces Earnings Results

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Illumina updated its FY22 guidance to $2.75-$2.90 EPS.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,992,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,568. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.05. Illumina has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen set a $412.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.45.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

