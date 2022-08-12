Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.67-$4.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.21 billion.

Illumina Trading Up 0.1 %

Illumina stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.44. 1,992,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Illumina has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Illumina from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $384.45.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 64.2% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 28.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $343,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 20.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

