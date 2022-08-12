Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $227.44, but opened at $193.02. Illumina shares last traded at $208.97, with a volume of 36,063 shares.
The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share.
ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen set a $412.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,645,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after buying an additional 939,671 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $240,547,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $1,226,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after buying an additional 426,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
