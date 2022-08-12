IMV (TSE:IMV) Stock Price Up 27.4%

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 27.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.31 and last traded at C$0.93. Approximately 180,838 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 47,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMV. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.31.

IMV Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$79.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.43.

IMV Company Profile

IMV ( TSE:IMV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$0.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that IMV Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

