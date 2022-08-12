Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.90-7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.14. Ingredion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.90-$7.45 EPS.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:INGR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,704. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INGR. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,134,000 after acquiring an additional 47,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ingredion by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after acquiring an additional 155,995 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ingredion by 12.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,961,000 after acquiring an additional 92,508 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,753,000 after acquiring an additional 25,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

