Ink (INK) Market Cap Tops $235,909.30

Ink (INK) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ink has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $235,909.30 and $18,455.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ink Coin Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official website is ink.one.

Buying and Selling Ink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

