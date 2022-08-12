Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) PT Lowered to $135.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IIPR. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Compass Point lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.60.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $96.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a current ratio of 55.21. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $88.38 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.80%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

