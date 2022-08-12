InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of -0.02.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
