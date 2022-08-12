Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Lake Street Capital from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Inotiv stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,976. Inotiv has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $60.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 19.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.
Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.
