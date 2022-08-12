Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Lake Street Capital from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inotiv Price Performance

Inotiv stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,976. Inotiv has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $60.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 19.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inotiv

Inotiv Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inotiv in the fourth quarter worth about $123,979,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,363,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,117,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.