Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Inphi Stock Performance
NYSE:IPHI opened at $172.27 on Tuesday. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $91.07 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.27.
