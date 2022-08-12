Insider Buying: DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Director Acquires 70,307 Shares of Stock

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) Director Gail J. Maderis bought 70,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,996.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DURECT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DRRX traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,120. DURECT Co. has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Get DURECT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DURECT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DURECT

About DURECT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.