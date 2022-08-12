Insider Buying: HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Director Buys 429 Shares of Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) Director Lauren L. Valiente bought 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.31 per share, with a total value of $25,014.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,467.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE HCI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.77. 74,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.93 and a 52 week high of $139.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.63 million, a P/E ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is -96.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,766,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in HCI Group by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 140,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 104,294 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 90,279 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter valued at $5,815,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,461,000. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

