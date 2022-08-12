Insider Buying: HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Director Buys 429 Shares of Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) Director Lauren L. Valiente bought 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.31 per share, with a total value of $25,014.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,467.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
HCI Group Stock Performance
NYSE HCI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.77. 74,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.93 and a 52 week high of $139.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.63 million, a P/E ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.26.
HCI Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is -96.39%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
HCI Group Company Profile
HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.
