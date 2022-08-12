Insider Buying: Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) CEO Purchases 17,985 Shares of Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) CEO Robert D. Wright acquired 17,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,803.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Potbelly Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PBPB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 362,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,587. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $159.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.18. Potbelly Co. has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $7.41.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PBPB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Potbelly

About Potbelly

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Potbelly by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Potbelly by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Potbelly by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Potbelly by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

See Also

