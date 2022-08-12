Insider Buying: Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) CEO Purchases 17,985 Shares of Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) CEO Robert D. Wright acquired 17,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,803.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Potbelly Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of PBPB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 362,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,587. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $159.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.18. Potbelly Co. has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $7.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on PBPB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
About Potbelly
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.
