Insider Buying: Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) CEO Purchases 1,916 Shares of Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $22,972.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,021.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of TIPT stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. Tiptree Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Tiptree’s payout ratio is presently -25.81%.
Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.
