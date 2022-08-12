Insider Buying: Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) CEO Purchases 1,916 Shares of Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $22,972.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,021.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tiptree Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of TIPT stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. Tiptree Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Tiptree’s payout ratio is presently -25.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 11.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 681,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 69,676 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 363.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 286,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 225,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 274,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 105,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

