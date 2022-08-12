Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells 6,820 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Steve Valenzuela sold 874 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,517.20.

Alarm.com Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ALRM traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $76.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,789. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.22. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $90.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Alarm.com by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Alarm.com by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

