Insider Selling: BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $16,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,692,140 shares in the company, valued at $11,999,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

On Tuesday, August 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $9,690.00.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BFI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 110,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,144. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $71.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.29. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($2.48). BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 123.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 180.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 5,200.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on BurgerFi International to $8.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About BurgerFi International

(Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.