Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CMO Sells $169,700.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $169,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 3.05. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in eXp World by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in eXp World during the first quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 1,286.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

