Insider Selling: Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $108.58 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.67 and a 200-day moving average of $96.22.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Fox Factory by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fox Factory by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fox Factory by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 705,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,844,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Fox Factory by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Fox Factory by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

