Insider Selling: nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) CAO Sells 2,784 Shares of Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $99,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
nVent Electric Price Performance
NVT stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.43. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $33.94.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.
nVent Electric Company Profile
nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nVent Electric (NVT)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.