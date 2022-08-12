Insider Selling: nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) CAO Sells 2,784 Shares of Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $99,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NVT stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.43. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $33.94.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,395,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,232 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $91,151,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 18,270.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,239,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,343 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,863,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 571.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,065,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 906,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

