Insider Selling: nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Insider Sells 1,590 Shares of Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $56,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,275.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

nVent Electric stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.69. 568,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,944. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.94.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 81.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,395,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,430,000 after buying an additional 2,876,232 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $91,151,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 18,270.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,239,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,086,000 after buying an additional 1,232,343 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,863,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,318,000 after buying an additional 1,051,233 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 571.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,065,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,478,000 after buying an additional 906,674 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

