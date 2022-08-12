Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells 3,511 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $323,959.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,643.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $95.92. 87,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,405. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.41. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $96.14.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
