Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells 3,511 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $323,959.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,643.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $95.92. 87,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,405. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.41. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $96.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group

StoneX Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in StoneX Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in StoneX Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

