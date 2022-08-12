InsurAce Trading Up 16.6% Over Last Week (INSUR)

InsurAce (INSUR) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. InsurAce has a total market cap of $6.15 million and approximately $359,241.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace.

Buying and Selling InsurAce

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

