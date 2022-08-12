Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.92. 1,351,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,293,104. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average is $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $147.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

