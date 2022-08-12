InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.439 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

InterContinental Hotels Group has a payout ratio of 52.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect InterContinental Hotels Group to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $73.40.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,668.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

