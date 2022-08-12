Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
TSE:IFP opened at C$33.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 2.17. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$23.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36.
Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$7.38 by C($0.77). The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Interfor will post 5.3799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.
