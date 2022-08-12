Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Interfor Stock Performance

TSE:IFP opened at C$33.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 2.17. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$23.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$7.38 by C($0.77). The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Interfor will post 5.3799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Interfor

About Interfor

In related news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,552.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,628,188.26. In other Interfor news, Senior Officer Eric Larouche purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$25.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$176,750. Also, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,552.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,628,188.26. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $225,912 in the last three months.

(Get Rating)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Further Reading

