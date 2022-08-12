International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 37.7% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 47.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines stock opened at $132.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.13 and its 200-day moving average is $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $119.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

