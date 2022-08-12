International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

Insider Activity

International Business Machines Price Performance

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $133.30. 38,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,333,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.