International Game Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IGT)

IGT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 23,827 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $56,895,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.53. 16,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,330. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

