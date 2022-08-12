International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IPCFF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

International Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:IPCFF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.67. 10,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,472. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. International Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.