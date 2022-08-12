InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Short Interest Update

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the July 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of InterPrivate II Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InterPrivate II Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.83% of InterPrivate II Acquisition worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE IPVA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.83. 670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,201. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Company Profile

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors.

