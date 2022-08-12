Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$16.25 at Raymond James

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from C$18.25 to C$16.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.11.

IIP.UN traded down C$0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting C$12.97. The company had a trading volume of 155,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.60, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.17. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.50 and a 1-year high of C$18.64. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 5.08.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

