Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is HFR Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

HFR Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 3.0% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $6.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $484.99. 18,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,190. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.79. The firm has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.84%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.