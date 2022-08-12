Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Intuit by 933,957.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 80.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,402,000 after acquiring an additional 962,524 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after acquiring an additional 652,399 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.17.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $484.13. The company had a trading volume of 20,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,190. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $136.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

