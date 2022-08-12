Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Down 83.3% in July

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.90. 1,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $829,000.

