Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Down 83.3% in July

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.90. 1,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
