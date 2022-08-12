Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners reduced its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDP. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $92,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000.

NASDAQ:PDP traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.60. 48,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,727. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $66.22 and a 1-year high of $101.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average of $75.83.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

