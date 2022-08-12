Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 357,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,670 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF accounts for about 3.1% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 2.19% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $28,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 725,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,561,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 382,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,191,000 after acquiring an additional 18,653 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 251,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 40,477 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 20,854 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDP traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.60. The company had a trading volume of 48,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,727. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $66.22 and a 1 year high of $101.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.83.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.