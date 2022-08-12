Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) is Summit Financial LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Summit Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,793 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $22,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,030,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,578,000 after buying an additional 83,632 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,486 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,323,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,373,000 after purchasing an additional 58,304 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,405 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.79. 1,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,432. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $176.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.61.

