Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 285.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,988 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.9% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $42,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,586,472. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

