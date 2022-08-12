Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 183.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,481 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.63% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 46,599 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 338,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IQI opened at $10.79 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0446 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.